In the kitchen: Elim Park makes an ice cream panini

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elim Park is a not-for-profit Life Plan Retirement Community for people age 62 and older. Offering unique culinary options in their community including a new ice cream parlor opening this summer.

Joining us in the kitchen today is Executive Chef Michael Gagnon to show us how to make Elim Park’s newest offering an ice cream panini.

Elim Park Ice Cream Panini

Ingredients:

Fresh rolls

Ice cream toppings

Ice cream

Powdered sugar

Panini press

Directions:

Cut roll in half Scoop out the inside Fill centers with ice cream and fixings Put two halves together Place in panini press and heat per instructions Remove ice cream panini Sprinkle powdered sugar on top

Enjoy your very own Elim Park Ice Cream Panini!

Upcoming events:

Open House on Wednesday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. and Thursday, August 22 at 10:00 a.m.

There is an info session about Elim Park with tours of the campus and apartments, a delicious lunch and samples of ice cream flavors soon to come!

Elim Park encourages you to RSVP for this Open House. Click here for open house information or call (203) 272-7550.