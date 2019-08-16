In the kitchen: Elm City Market features fresh mozzarella from Liuzzi’s

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — From deciding what to eat for breakfast in the morning, to what to make for dinner tonight, Elm City Market has you covered!

Joining us in the kitchen are Chef Jeffrey LaBoda from Elm City Market along with Owner/ Cheese Maker Ralph Liuzzi and VP of Sales & Marketing Carmine Durante both from Liuzzi Cheese to share with us how to make fresh mozzarella.

There’s nothing quite like slicing into a fresh ball of homemade mozzarella.

Elm City Market is still a current Living Local Deal. You get $50 for half off, while supplies last.

Upcoming Events:

08/18 – Jazz Brunch

08/31 – Cooking with Jeff

08/31 – Wellness Event