In the kitchen: Elm City Market makes apple crisp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Jefferey LaBoda from Elm City Market to share with us how to make apple crisp.
Elm City Market has been servicing New Haven since 2014. The city’s best source for organic produce, naturally raised meats and seafood, artisan cheeses and freshly baked breads and pastries.
Chef-inspired dishes made fresh in house every day, to stay or to go.
Chef LaBoda, also shares the best way to make it and how to keep it fresh and moist along with the must have ingredients to make your crisp stand out.
Ingredients:
- 6 apples (large slice)
- 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ lemon (zest & juice)
- ¾ cup light brown sugar
- ¾ cup granola
- ¾ cup all-purpose flour
- ½ cup butter (cold & small dice)
- Pinch of salt
- Arethusa vanilla ice cream
Procedure:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees f. Butter a cast iron skillet or 8×8 baking dish.
- Add sliced apples, sugar, cinnamon, and lemon juice into a mixing bowl and gently stir with a rubber spatula. Transfer to your cast iron skillet or baking dish.
- Add brown sugar, granola, flour and salt into a new mixing bowl and blend. Cut the butter into the dry mix until the mixture resembles pea size crumbs.
- Cover the apples with the topping gently patting down to even it out. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes until golden brown and bubbly.
- Serve warm with Arethusa farm vanilla ice cream.