In the kitchen: Elm City Market makes apple crisp

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Jefferey LaBoda from Elm City Market to share with us how to make apple crisp.

Elm City Market has been servicing New Haven since 2014. The city’s best source for organic produce, naturally raised meats and seafood, artisan cheeses and freshly baked breads and pastries.

Chef-inspired dishes made fresh in house every day, to stay or to go.

Chef LaBoda, also shares the best way to make it and how to keep it fresh and moist along with the must have ingredients to make your crisp stand out.

Ingredients:

6 apples (large slice)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ lemon (zest & juice)

¾ cup light brown sugar

¾ cup granola

¾ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup butter (cold & small dice)

Pinch of salt

Arethusa vanilla ice cream

Procedure: