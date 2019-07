NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Do you need a barbecue ribs recipe, good enough to bring home a trophy in a cook-off?

Chef Jeffrey Laboda shows us how to make perfectly tender ribs.

You can meet him on Saturday, July 27 at Elm City Market on Chapel Street in New Haven for a grilling cooking demo at noon. Filet mignon and marinated grilled vegetables will be on the menu.