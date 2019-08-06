In the kitchen: Enjoy the last of the summer at Eli’s!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen today is General Manager, Nace Schimler from Eli’s Restaurant Group to share menu items that you can enjoy before the last of the summer at Eli’s!

Schimler tells us about their special offer the $14 lobster roll special only on Mondays at every Eli’s location.

Some other lobster dishes include:

Lobster mac and cheese

Lobster linguine pasta special with asparagus

Eli’s is the perfect summer hangout offering specials every day of the week.

Upcoming Event:

Eli’s 21st Annual Golf Tournament

Thursday, August 30

Orange Hills Country Club

The event benefits Amity athletics.

Click here for event registration.