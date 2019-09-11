In the kitchen: Everyday Hero CT makes a Grilled Black & Blue Pastrami

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 a proud partner of Operation Save a life in Connecticut. This week we will have firefighters cooking their favorite dish.

Joining us in the kitchen is Volunteer Firefighter, North Farms Volunteer Fire Department, Steve Eldridge makes a Grilled Black & Blue Pastrami, walking through and demonstrating the process, as well as showing the finished dish.

Eldridge also talks about the following:

Volunteer firefighters can be called upon 24 hours per day, seven days per week to abandon the warmth and comfort of their homes in the middle of the night or during a holiday celebration, leave the fun of family gatherings on sunny summer afternoons, enter burning buildings, rescue stranded hikers and struggling swimmers, extricate victims from automobiles, and more.

Volunteer firefighters save their communities millions of dollars every year.

Most fire departments throughout Connecticut are experiencing a volunteer shortage.

Interested volunteers should visit EverydayHeroCT.org or call 1-800-Fire-Line.

Grilled Black and Blue Pastrami

Ingredients:

• 1 medium sweets onion, sliced

• 4 slices Marble Rye

• 2 tablespoons softened unsalted butter

• 4 thin slices Black Pastrami,

• 4 Slices Swiss Cheese

• 2 ounces Gorgonzola Cheese

• 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

Step 1- Make sandwiches: Evenly spread one side of each bread slice with 1/2 tbsp. butter. Place bread slices on heated griddle set at 300 F. then top with pastrami, caramelized onions, Gorgonzola. Spread mustard on unbuttered side of remaining 2 bread slices and place each on griddle.

Step 2- Grill sandwiches until golden brown on both sides and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes total.

Step 3- Serve with potato chips and pickle spear – Enjoy!