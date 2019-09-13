In the kitchen: Everyday Hero CT makes Italian sandwiches with broccoli rabe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 a proud partner of Operation Save a Life in Connecticut. This week we will have firefighters cooking their favorite dish.

Joining us in the kitchen today is Michael Selmani, Firefighter, Madison Hose Company No. 1 to make his favorite dish and talk about the shortage of firefighters.

Mike will be cooking Italian sausage sandwiches with broccoli rabe and provolone cheese, walking through and demonstrating the process, as well as showing the finished dish.

Everyday Hero CT is a program dedicated to increasing the number of volunteer firefighters throughout the state. A partnership of the Connecticut Fire Chiefs Association (CFCA) and the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC), the Everyday Hero CT campaign is a Volunteer Workforce Solutions (VWS) initiative designed to address the shortage of volunteer firefighters in Connecticut.

Interested volunteers should visit www.EverydayHeroCT.org or call 1-800-Fire-Line.

Italian sausage grinders topped with broccoli rabe and provolone cheese

Ingredients:

Grinder rolls

Sweet Italian sausage

Broccoli rabe (fresh)

Garlic

Salt

Crushed red pepper flakes

Pepper

Chicken stock

1 lemon

Provolone cheese

Instructions:

Heat a frying pan with a little oil and place your sausage in to brown on all sides then add beef stock to braise and finish cooking on medium heat.

In a separate pan heat olive oil, several cloves of crushed garlic, and crushed red pepper. place your cleaned and stalked broccoli rabe in the pan and sauté. After some wilting has taken place add beef stock until it is halfway covered. Allow this to reduce until broccoli rabe has become tender. Just before serving squeeze some fresh lemon in to finish.

On a heavy fresh hot dog roll or sized French bread, put in the sausage, top with the broccoli rabe, and shave some fresh provolone on top.