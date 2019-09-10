In the kitchen: Everyday Hero CT makes Tiffany’s Tailgating Chili

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 a proud partner of Operation Save a Life in Connecticut. This week we will have firefighters cooking their favorite dish.

Connecticut has more than 300 fire departments staffed by over 26,000 firefighters. Eighty-three percent of all fire personnel in Connecticut are professionally trained volunteers, and most fire departments throughout the state are experiencing a volunteer shortage.

Local fire departments need volunteers of all skill levels and abilities, people willing and able to respond to emergencies whenever called upon, as well as support personnel such as fire police, administrative assistants, and more.

Interested volunteers should visit EverydayHeroCT.org or call 1-800-Fire-Line.

Firefighter and EMT, Moosup Fire Department (Plainfield) Andrew Turenne cooks up Tiffany’s Tailgating Chili.

Ingredients: Tiffany’s Tailgating Chili (Personal Performance, LLC – Sean & Tiffany Larson)

2 Vidalia onions

1 cubanelle pepper

1 orange bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

7 fresh garlic cloves

16 oz. carton of fresh mushrooms

4 stalks of green onion

5 fresh vine ripe tomatoes

2 lbs. ground bison (or 93/7lean ground beef, ground chicken, ground turkey)

2 6oz. cans tomato paste

1 Tablespoon sea salt

2 pinches crushed red pepper

1 tsp pepper

6 packets of Truvia (or 1 teaspoon of Agave)

1 packet of McCormick’s 30% Less Sodium Chili mix powder

1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions:

In a large pot on medium to high heat, heat 1 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sauté all veggies except the tomatoes. Make sure all veggies are finely chopped in inform sizing.

Add spices/seasonings to pot. Stir occasionally.

While veggies are sautéing, chop 5 tomatoes, place in med/large bowl

Mash the tomatoes for 30-60 seconds with masher to release the juices in the bowl

Add tomatoes and excess juice to the sautéing veggies in pot. Stir.

Add 2 lbs. of ground bison, mix into veggies and stir occasionally.

Let cook on med heat until meat is brown/cooked.

When meat is almost 100% cooked add in 2 cans of tomato paste.

Let simmer for 30sec to 1 minute. Take off of heat, keep stirring.

Serve and enjoy … For even better results: transfer into crockpot and continue cooking for up to 5-6 hours on low heat. In this recipe, you may have extras which is a great way to prep your food during the week or following days.