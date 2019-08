The Art of Yum is expanding into catering from private parties to corporate events and weddings.



Co-Owner and Executive Chef Donte Jones gives us a preview of their menu. Jones says you can expect:

Smoked pork belly goat cheese and fig crostini Au jus beef with mashed potato and roasted vegetables Vegan cucumber slider

You do not want to miss the Oleskool Cookout at The Art of Yum on Grand Street in Waterbury on Friday, August 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.