In The Kitchen: Grunner on Wine offers Quick Wine Picks for Easter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us in the kitchen is The Wine Guy, Gary Grunner and Distiller of Hardshore Gin, Jordan Milne to give us some tips on quick wine tips for Easter.

Keeping your guest happy with The Greatest Easter Cocktail of all time The French 75.

Jordan Milne Founder/Distiller of Hardshore Distilling Company shows you how to make The French 75 with one of the country's hottest handcrafted Gin from Portland Maine.