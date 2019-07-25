In The Kitchen: Heide Lang makes a refreshing summer drink

Thai iced tea is a perfect summer party pleaser that’s easy to make and non-alcoholic so everyone can drink it.

It’s a great alternative to the usual summer drinks such as lemonade or sweet iced tea.

Owner and Culinary Director of The Fig Cooking School Heide Lang shows us how to make refreshing Thai iced tea.

Ingredients:

· 1 cup black tea leaves black tea (orange pekoe is fine)

· 8 cups water divided

· 6 star anise pods

· ½ stick cinnamon

· 3 cloves

· 1 teaspoon dried cardamom (or 3 cardamom pods)

· ½ vanilla bean seeded (put in whole bean)

· 3 teaspoons orange blossom water

· 1-2 tablespoon coarsely chopped ginger

· ½ cup sugar

· 1 cup sweetened condensed milk

Preparation:

1. Steep tea leaves and all spices in 3 cups boiling water

2. Whisk in the sugar while tea is still hot so it dissolves.

3. Cover bowl and let steep for 30 minutes or longer (depending on how strong you like tea).

4. Filter tea and all spices through a fine sieve into a pitcher.

5. Once the steeped water is strained, pour 5 cups of cold water through the sieve containing the tea and herbs into the same pitcher.

6. Add sweetened condensed milk and serve over ice.

7. Top off glasses with sweetened condensed milk.