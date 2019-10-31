In The Kitchen: Jenn Press Arata fun Halloween treats

The best part about Halloween is the endless amounts of treats at every party.
Lifestyle Blogger and Author Jenn Press Arata has great ideas for kids and adults.
Spiked Chocolate Salted Caramel Pudding Cups
Ingredients:
1 (4 oz.) package instant chocolate pudding
1 cup milk
1 cup Baileys chocolate salted caramel
1 (8 oz.) tub of cool whip
2 oz. plastic cups (lids packaged separately)
Instructions:
- Whisk pudding and milk until combined.
- Stir in Bailey’s.
- Fold in Cool Whip until smooth.
- Scoop evenly into plastic containers with tops.
- Freeze until ready to use.
- Serve in a cauldron with ice on the bottom to keep them chilled.
Edible Frankenstein
Ingredients:
Graham crackers (regular or gluten free)
Green melting chocolate
Black writing icing
Dark blue M&Ms
Jumbo green jelly beans
Yellow candy eyeballs
Instructions:
- Melt chocolate in microwave according to instructions.
- Break grahams into perforated square sections. Coat each graham cracker with a thin, even layer of melted green chocolate. While still wet, make a face in the middle by sticking on eyes and gummy nose. Cut jumbo jellybean in half to form ears on either side of the graham cracker. Place dark blue M&M on each side of the neck to represent bolts. Once chocolate is dry, use black writing icing to add hair at the top, and a mouth below the nose.
- Get creative making pumpkins and ghosts as well by using orange or white melting chocolate instead of green, white candy eyes and black writing icing for faces, pumpkin stripes. Add green for pumpkin leaves and a small pretzel stem.