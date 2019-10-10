In The Kitchen: La Foresta cooks up braised meats and autumn salad

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s truly fall now, and Executive Chef Ajay is back in the kitchen along with Owner Francesco Lulaj from La Foresta.

On the menu braised meats and an autumn salad.

La Foresta serves sophisticated and modern Northern Italian cuisine.

Whether it’s a relaxing night out, a business event, or a celebration- with its many seating areas and three private rooms.

La Foresta Restaurant can cater to any occasion. For more information, click here.

Short ribs:

Medium dice carrots celery and onions

Red wine

White wine

Tomatoes (San Marzano)

Fresh thyme

Fresh rosemary

Fresh parsley

2 lbs short ribs

Zest from one lemon

Season and Sear the short ribs (bone in or out)

Sauté the vegetables in the same pan

Deglaze with equal parts red and white wine

In a roasting pan add all the ingredients (plus garlic a lot if you are me)

Double cover with aluminum foil cooks at 325 for 3 hours

Meat should be fork tender

Autumn salad:

Baby greens

Honey white balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled peaches (chilled)

Red or black seedless grapes

Red onion

Goat cheese

Fine julienne carrots

Fine julienne cucumbers

Honey white balsamic:

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Put all in blender on high for one minute

Black pepper can be added as a spice