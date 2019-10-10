1  of  2
Breaking News
Connecticut Sun: Road to the Championship – The Sun preps for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

In The Kitchen: La Foresta cooks up braised meats and autumn salad

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s truly fall now, and Executive Chef Ajay is back in the kitchen along with Owner Francesco Lulaj from La Foresta.

On the menu braised meats and an autumn salad.

La Foresta serves sophisticated and modern Northern Italian cuisine.

Whether it’s a relaxing night out, a business event, or a celebration- with its many seating areas and three private rooms.

La Foresta Restaurant can cater to any occasion. For more information, click here.

Short ribs:

  • Medium dice carrots celery and onions
  • Red wine
  • White wine
  • Tomatoes (San Marzano)
  • Fresh thyme
  • Fresh rosemary
  • Fresh parsley
  • 2 lbs short ribs
  • Zest from one lemon

Season and Sear the short ribs (bone in or out)

Sauté the vegetables in the same pan

Deglaze with equal parts red and white wine

In a roasting pan add all the ingredients (plus garlic a lot if you are me)

Double cover with aluminum foil cooks at 325 for 3 hours

Meat should be fork tender

Autumn salad:

Baby greens

Honey white balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled peaches (chilled)

Red or black seedless grapes

Red onion

Goat cheese

Fine julienne carrots

Fine julienne cucumbers

Honey white balsamic:

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Put all in blender on high for one minute

Black pepper can be added as a spice

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.