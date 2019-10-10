In The Kitchen: La Foresta cooks up braised meats and autumn salad

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s truly fall now, and Executive Chef Ajay is back in the kitchen along with Owner Francesco Lulaj from La Foresta.
On the menu braised meats and an autumn salad.
La Foresta serves sophisticated and modern Northern Italian cuisine.
Whether it’s a relaxing night out, a business event, or a celebration- with its many seating areas and three private rooms.
La Foresta Restaurant can cater to any occasion. For more information, click here.
Short ribs:
- Medium dice carrots celery and onions
- Red wine
- White wine
- Tomatoes (San Marzano)
- Fresh thyme
- Fresh rosemary
- Fresh parsley
- 2 lbs short ribs
- Zest from one lemon
Season and Sear the short ribs (bone in or out)
Sauté the vegetables in the same pan
Deglaze with equal parts red and white wine
In a roasting pan add all the ingredients (plus garlic a lot if you are me)
Double cover with aluminum foil cooks at 325 for 3 hours
Meat should be fork tender
Autumn salad:
Baby greens
Honey white balsamic vinaigrette
Grilled peaches (chilled)
Red or black seedless grapes
Red onion
Goat cheese
Fine julienne carrots
Fine julienne cucumbers
Honey white balsamic:
1 tsp Dijon mustard
1/2 cup white balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Put all in blender on high for one minute
Black pepper can be added as a spice