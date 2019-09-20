In The Kitchen: La Foresta hosting “We Are Famiglia” fundraiser for breast cancer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — About 1 in 8 U-S women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and La Foresta in Killingworth, CT will be hosting a Breast Cancer Fundraiser for the women in Connecticut.

This event is called “We Are Famiglia”. Roberta Lombardi a breast cancer survivor reached out to the Owner to make it all possible!

This is an evening of wine, food and friends taking place at La Foresta on Tuesday, October 15th – tickets are $150.00 per person. The ticket includes an open bar, beer, wine and an array of stations featuring northern Italian specialties.

You can also have private a dining experience at La Foresta where they offer 2 private wine rooms for the evening where the chef will prepare an extravagant four course meal with open bar and exceptional wines from their cellar to pair with dinner. This experience is $500 per person and can be booked as a party of 12 or a party of 24.

‘All proceeds will go to women in Connecticut fighting breast cancer to help pay for basic human needs, scalp cooling and fertility preservation.’

To book your reservations, click here.