In The Kitchen: Mother and daughter duo gets you ready for next summer party

Summer entertaining is in full swing. Culinary Arts Teacher from Haddam-Killingworth High School Joanna Siciliano and Sous Chef and Daugther Olivia has some easy recipes.

Ingredients for guacamole

4 ripe avocados

1 ripe tomato diced

¼ red onion diced small

1 jalapeno deseeded and diced small

2 limes juiced

Directions for guacamole

  1. Cut avocado in half and remove pit and cut each half again (you should have four quarters) then peel and mash.
  2. Dice the tomatoes, red onion, seeded jalapeno (remove white membrane if you do not want it to be too spicy) and mix together with mashed avocados.
  3. Squeeze two fresh limes into mixture and combine.
  4. Adds salt and pepper to taste.

Ingredients for no bake peanut butter cheesecake jars

1 1/2 cups cool whip

1/2 cup full-fat cream cheese

5 tablespoon peanut butter

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 oz Oreos (including the centers, finely crumbled (I place mine in a bag and crush them with a rolling pin)

1/2 cup honey roast peanuts

8 tablespoon dulce de leche (or other caramel sauce)

2 oz semi-sweet chocolate, melted

Directions for no bake peanut butter cheesecake jars

  1. Split the cool whip into two different bowls.
  2. Add the cream cheese and peanut butter to one of the bowls of cool whip and mix until combined. Add in the confectioners’ sugar and vanilla extract and whisk again until everything is smooth and incorporated.
  3. Divide the crumbled Oreo cookies between 4 x 9 fl oz mason jars. Divide half of the peanuts between the jars and place on top of the crumbled Oreos. Spoon or pipe two heaped tbsp of the peanut butter mixture to each jar, then top with 1 tbsp of dulce de leche. Top with the remaining cool whip and another tbsp of dulce de leche. Sprinkle on the rest of the peanuts and drizzle with melted chocolate.
  4. Note – if making ahead, leave the top layer of peanuts off until right before serving.

