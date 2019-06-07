In The Kitchen: New England Dairy & Food Council makes Creme Catalana a Spanish dessert
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Joining us in the kitchen today is Registered Dietitian, Heidi Harkopf to make Creme Catalana.
There is just no perfect substitution that matches the simplicity of ingredients in milk, how it nourishes our bodies and that it comes from right here in our region.
Creme Catalana is Spanish dessert that highlights the wonderfulness of real food; real milk, real eggs, and real sweetener!
Click here for the recipe.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk 240ml
- 1 strip orange peel (not zest)
- 1 strip lemon peel (not zest)
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 egg yolks
- 3 tbsp sugar (fine/regular will work)
- 1/2 tbsp corn starch (corn flour)
- 2 tbsp superfine sugar (to top)
Instructions:
Ahead of time
- Gently warm the milk over a medium-low heat in a small saucepan with the pieces of orange and lemon peel and the cinnamon stick to infuse it.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar and corn starch (corn flour).
- Take the lemon and orange peel and cinnamon out of the milk. Gradually add the egg mixture into the warm milk, whisking as you go to ensure you don't get scrambled egg lumps. I usually take it off the heat to do this to help avoid heating the egg too much.
- Put the pan back on a low heat and warm, stirring constantly until it is just thickening.
- Pour into individual ramekins (or ceramic dish), let cool then refrigerate at least 4 hours, or overnight. I'd recommend covering with cling wrap against the surface to avoid it forming a thick skin.
When ready to serve:
Sprinkle fine sugar evenly over the top then melt the sugar either with a blowtorch or under a broiler (grill) to form a sugar crust.
Notes:
Note if you have any lumps in the mixture, you can strain it through a fine sieve as you pour into the ramekins/dish.
If you want to make a larger quantity, multiply everything up apart from the cinnamon stick — just one is fine with double or triple the recipe.
To learn more visit, NewEnglandDairyCouncil.org.
