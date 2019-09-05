1  of  2
In the kitchen: New England Dairy & Food Council shares how to perfectly pair dairy and apples

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The days are warm, the evenings cool.  It’s time to bring the taste and smell of fall to your kitchen. 

Joining us in the kitchen is Registered Dietitian, Heidi Harkopf from New England Dairy & Food Council to cook up an easy, healthy and delicious recipe using fresh apples.

Heidi will show us how to perfectly pair dairy and apples in:

  • Snacks for kids and adults
  • Classic apple pie (the great debate of whether to top with whip cream, ice cream or cheese)

Click here, for the recipe.

