In The Kitchen: New Haven Cocktail Week

The second annual New Haven Cocktail Week will have 30 participating bars and restaurants are joining in on the fun.

Chef John Brennan and Bartender Tim Cabral give us a preview on what you can expect.

You don’t want to Cocktail Week Spirit Tasting Launch Party on Sunday, August 18 at High George at The Blake Hotel on High Street in New Haven from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will educational seminars from Monday, August 19 to Thursday, August 22.

You can be a part of Happy Hour in the Plaza on Thursday, August 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. New Haven Cocktail Week will be there making drinks with the CT Cocktail Car and Elm City Social will be serving food!

