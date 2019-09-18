In The Kitchen: OMV/Kitch shares cool new products

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — OMV/Kitch has a bunch of great inventories that make cooking easy and fun.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village Merchant Series.

OMV/Kitch Owner, Dan Price joins us in the kitchen to cover fall cooking, comfort food, and cool new products in the store

At Kitch they offer cooking classes and demos weekly, they sample almost every food product in the store – and have a new hot sauce bar, where customers can try over 40 different sauces.

Upcoming Events:

Garlic Festival 9/21 and 22, and monthly cooking classes.

Click here, to sign up for events and cooking classes.

