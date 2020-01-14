In The Kitchen: Sam Occhiogrosso from Kids Baking Championship decorates sugar cookies

If you’re following the Kids Baking Championship on the Food Network then you’re certainly rooting for Connecticut’s own, 11-year-old Sam Occhiogrosso.

Hosts and Judges Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman put the baking skills of 12 young bakers to the test as they guide them through 10 weeks of challenges.

At the end of the competition, the champion will win $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.

You can tune in for next Monday’s episode on January 20 at 9:00 p.m.

Rolled Cutout Sugar Cookie Ingredients

1 1/2 cups of butter, softened

2 cups white sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

Rolled Cutout Sugar Cookie Directions

In a large bowl, put cream together with butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cover ans chill dough for at least one hour (or overnight). Preheat oven to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Roll out dough on floured surface 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick. Cut into shapes with cookie cutter. Place cookies 1 inch apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake six to eight minutes in preheated oven. Cool completely.

Royal Icing Ingredients

3 ounces pasteurized egg whites

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups confectioners’ sugar

Royal Icing Directions