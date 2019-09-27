In the Kitchen: Savin Rock Roasting Company makes a spiced pumpkin cake

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s pumpkin season and joining us in the kitchen today is Executive Chef, Joe Collier from Savin Rock Roasting Company to make a spiced pumpkin cake with a twist.

Savin Rock Roasting Company has been located on the West Haven shoreline for over 12 years 2 years at their new current location 305 Captain Thomas Blvd. Which is right next door from where they were. Owned by the Collier Family: Joe, Liz, Chelsea and Ryan.

Savin Rock Roasting Company offers a large menu based on local fresh ingredients freshly prepared, there is something for everyone.

With their innovative kitchen changes their specials every two weeks always offering something new for their customers. All salad dressings and deserts are made in house.

Remember to check out their Trivia dinner on Thursday evenings.

Pumpkin cream cheese filling:

1 c. heavy cream

2 (8-oz.) blocks cream cheese, softened

1 (15-oz.) can pumpkin puree

1 c. powdered sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

For topping:

Whipped cream

Roughly crushed gingersnaps