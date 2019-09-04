In the kitchen: ShopRite makes a rustic dessert

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Registered Dietician, Mary Perrino from ShopRite of Cromwell. Perrino shares the importance of seasonal produce as summer ends.
Mary Perrino also prepares a rustic dessert, Blackberry Basil Ricotta Galette. Galettes are a popular trend in the kitchen with fall coming up and they are easy!
Ingredients:
Pie crust, refrigerated – 1 crust
Blackberries, chopped – ½ cup
Ricotta cheese – 1 cup
Honey – 2 tbsp
Egg – 1 each
Basil, chiffonade – 1 tbsp
Balsamic reduction – drizzle
Directions on how to make Blackberry Basil Ricotta Galette
- Roll out dough onto greased baking sheet.
- Mix ricotta and honey in a separate bowl. Spread over the dough, leaving about 2 inches around the edges.
- Slice blackberries. Add all to dough on top of ricotta/honey.
- Fold over dough to make a crust. Brush egg over crust.
- Bake according to dough package directions.
- Top with basil and balsamic reduction. Enjoy!
ShopRite of Cromwell hosts an in-store culinary class, which is entirely free. Schedule a nutrition consultation (sign up in store) with Registered Dietitian, Mary Perrino taking place September and October available for both kids and adults.