In The Kitchen: Simsbury Spooktacular Chili Challenge

Chili lovers, get ready for the 5th Annual Simsbury Spooktacular Chili Challenge presented by the Simsbury Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, October 20.

Event Organizer Lisa Gray, Executive Director of the Simsbury Chamber of Commerce, along with Chef Rob Perissi from People’s Choice gives us a preview of the event and show us how to make an award-winning chili.

You can be a part of the challenge at the Simsbury Meadows Performing Arts Center from noon to 5:00 p.m. 15 amateur chefs have signed up for the event along with 60 vendors.

New England People’s Choice Chili Recipe

1.5 lbs ground turkey (or beef)

1 large sweet onion

1/2 bottle of local beer

1 tablespoon local honey

1/2 tablespoon local maple syrup

2 locally grown tomatoes (or canned)

2 cans beans

4 tablespoons ground chili pepper

1 tablespoon cumin

1/2 tablespoon paprika

1/2 tablespoon garlic powder

1/2 tablespoon onion powder

1 cup water (or chicken broth)

Salt & Pepper to taste

Local sharp cheddar cheese for garnish

Instructions

  1. At medium heat dice onion and add to pot with meat to brown
  2. Add salt and pepper to taste
  3. Add beer and cook for a few minutes to incorporate
  4. Add honey, syrup, tomatoes and cook for 10 minutes
  5. Add water or broth and spices and cook for 30 minutes
  6. Add beans and simmer until ready to serve
  7. Garnish with crumbled cheese

