In The Kitchen: The Traveling Epicurean cooks up a traditional Korean dish

Changing up drab winter meals with a Korean dish packed with a lot of flavor.

The Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar shows us how to make Korean beef bulgogi.

Ingredients for Beef Bulgogi

· 2 lbs. top sirloin or ribeye steak, thinly sliced

· ¼ cup white sugar

· ¾ cup low sodium soy sauce

· ¼ cup sesame oil

· 2 bunches green onion thinly sliced, saving ½ cup for garnish

· ¾ cup toasted sesame seeds

· 4 garlic cloves put thru garlic press

· ¼ cup vegetable oil

· 2 bunches steamed broccoli

· 6 cups of cooked long grain rice

Directions:

1. Add sugar to sliced meat to begin tenderizing the meat

2. Mix in a small bowl soy, sesame oil, green onion, crushed garlic and sesame seeds

3. Add this soy mixture to the meat, cover with plastic wrap and put into the frig for one hour to over night

4. Add two tablespoon corn oil to a hot cast iron pan or Korean stove top grill pan and sear in 4 batches so as not to crowd pan

5. Sear for 4-5 minutes, remove and repeat

6. When all the beef is cook serve with rice and broccoli, garnish with toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onion