In The Kitchen: The Traveling Epicurean shows us how to make classic carbonara

A classic Italian pasta dish sure to impress your guests and become a family favorite.

The Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar shows us how to make carbonara with shrimp and bacon.

Ingredients:

· 1/2 lb. bacon cubed up or thick cut bacon

· 1 lb. extra-lg shrimp, peeled and de-veined

· 1 lb. Spaghetti

· 1/3 cup hot pasta water

· 1/3 cup white wine

· 5 egg yolks

· 1 whole eggs

· 2 tablespoon finely diced shallots

· 1/2 cup Reggiano, plus more for garnish

· 1/2 cup Pecorino, plus more for garnish

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed black pepper

· 1/2 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley for garnish

Directions:

1. Whisk egg yolks and whole eggs together in a medium size bowl

2. Whisk in both grated cheeses to combine, then set aside

3. Begin to bring salted pasta water to a boil

4. Cook cubed up bacon in a large sauté pan until golden

5. When golden and crispy remove bacon and drain reserving 2 tablespoon

6. Add pasta to boiling water and cook until aldente, has some tooth

7. Over medium/high heat add 2 tablespoon bacon fat back to pan with the finely chopped shallots

8. Then add in shrimp and cook thru, approx. two minutes on each side

9. De-glaze shrimp with 1/3 cut wine

10. Simmer 1 minute to reduce, then add cook bacon back in and turn heat off

11. Using tongs remove hot cook pasta and add to sauté pan with shrimp and bacon

12. Scoop out 1/3 cup hot pasta water and add to sauté pan

13. Pour egg/cheese mixture on top of the pasta and begin to swirl pan and mix vigorously with tongs helping the liquids to emulsify the egg mixture into a creamy sauce

14. You can add more grated cheese to thicken up the sauce if it’s too loose

15. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan on top