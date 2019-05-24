In The Kitchen: Toby Amidor with proof that there is such a thing as a ‘better for you' BBQ!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - If you’re looking for some healthy and delicious inspiration for your Memorial Day spread, look no further. Registered Dietitian, Toby Amidor, with RDTV is joining us with proof that there is such a thing as a ‘better for you’ BBQ!
Whether you’re hitting the road for the holiday weekend or entertaining friends, Wonderful Pistachios are a must-have. Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated type. Plus, they provide a good source of plant protein and fiber, for a trio that can help keep you fuller longer
Skip the chips-- because Pistachios have three times the plant protein, fiber and pieces per serving compared to potato chips. In-shell pistachios may help you “fool yourself full” because the leftover shells may provide a visual cue for portion control. An easy and elegant way to entertain this Memorial Day is to build a cheese board where Wonderful Pistachios are the star! Amidor included some gourmet cheese, fresh fruit and veggies.
When you taste this delicious Cucumber and Avocado Salad with a Creamy Feta and Herb dressing. The secret ingredient? a2 Milk! Ordinary cows’ milk naturally contains a mix of a1 and a2 protein. But published research suggests that milk without the a1 protein* like this a2 milk, may help some people avoid stomach discomfort. This is 100% cow's milk, but it comes from cows that naturally produce only the a2 protein and no A1. So, bring on the creamy, dreamy dressing-- everyone can enjoy it!
Check out TobyAmidorNutrition.com/
