CT STYLE

In The Kitchen: Toby Amidor with proof that there is such a thing as a ‘better for you' BBQ!

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:05 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - If you’re looking for some healthy and delicious inspiration for your Memorial Day spread, look no further. Registered Dietitian, Toby Amidor, with RDTV is joining us with proof that there is such a thing as a ‘better for you’ BBQ!

 

Whether you’re hitting the road for the holiday weekend or entertaining friends, Wonderful Pistachios are a must-have.  Nearly 90% of the fats found in pistachios are the better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated type. Plus, they provide a good source of plant protein and fiber, for a trio that can help keep you fuller longer

 

Skip the chips-- because Pistachios have three times the plant protein, fiber and pieces per serving compared to potato chips. In-shell pistachios may help you “fool yourself full” because the leftover shells may provide a visual cue for portion control. An easy and elegant way to entertain this Memorial Day is to build a cheese board where Wonderful Pistachios are the star! Amidor included some gourmet cheese, fresh fruit and veggies.

 

When you taste this delicious Cucumber and Avocado Salad with a Creamy Feta and Herb dressing. The secret ingredient?  a2 Milk! Ordinary cows’ milk naturally contains a mix of a1 and a2 protein. But published research suggests that milk without the a1 protein* like this a2 milk, may help some people avoid stomach discomfort. This is 100% cow's milk, but it comes from cows that naturally produce only the a2 protein and no A1. So, bring on the creamy, dreamy dressing-- everyone can enjoy it!  

 

Check out TobyAmidorNutrition.com/ 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2019 events across&hellip;

Memorial Day 2019 events across…

Memorial Day weekend is a time dedicated to reflect on those who have…

Read More »
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 