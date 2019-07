NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elm City Market is our Living Local Deal this week. You can buy a $50 gift card for just $25 while they last.

You can make it your go to specialty and full-service grocery store. Chef Jeff Laboda explains some perks you will find.

Every Wednesday, Elm City Market will give shoppers a free rotisserie chicken with the purchase of $40 or more.

You can also get free coffee every day with the purchase of any Elm City Market kitchen breakfast sandwich.