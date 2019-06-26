1  of  2
Breaking News
Authorities investigating stabbing in New Britain Hartford police investigating homicide shooting

In The Kitchen: Today’s Living Local Deal is to Atelier Florian Restaurant

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Andrew Osbon and Mixologist Nikki Shoffner from Atelier Florian Restaurant to share what they offer.

Today’s Living Local Deal you can get $50 gift card for half off, you pay $25 and get $50 to spend.

They are also part of our New Haven Brunch Series.

The New York Times declared Atelier Florian Restaurant in New Haven “Where Seafood is King” and now there is a special offer you can take advantage of.

The brunch menu, served on Saturdays & Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm, features bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Mary’s for $19.95PP. As for your meal, Atelier Florian has everything from eggs Benedict dishes searched on house-made biscuits, to Belgian waffles and pancakes /French toast.

They also serve a variety of plates such as avocado toast, salmon & cod fish burgers, and their own grass-fed beef sliders. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options are also available for all guests to enjoy! 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.