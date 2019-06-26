In The Kitchen: Today’s Living Local Deal is to Atelier Florian Restaurant

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Andrew Osbon and Mixologist Nikki Shoffner from Atelier Florian Restaurant to share what they offer.

Today’s Living Local Deal you can get $50 gift card for half off, you pay $25 and get $50 to spend.

They are also part of our New Haven Brunch Series.

The New York Times declared Atelier Florian Restaurant in New Haven “Where Seafood is King” and now there is a special offer you can take advantage of.

The brunch menu, served on Saturdays & Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm, features bottomless Mimosas or Bloody Mary’s for $19.95PP. As for your meal, Atelier Florian has everything from eggs Benedict dishes searched on house-made biscuits, to Belgian waffles and pancakes /French toast.

They also serve a variety of plates such as avocado toast, salmon & cod fish burgers, and their own grass-fed beef sliders. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options are also available for all guests to enjoy!