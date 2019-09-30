In The Kitchen: Today’s Living Local Deal is to Chapter One Food & Drink in Guilford

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen are General Manager, Jason McClellan along with Executive Chef, Bret Pangelinan to share what they offer at Chapter One Food & Drink in Guilford.

Today’s Living Local Deal is to Chapter One Food & Drink in Guilford. You get half off $50.00 gift cards and pay only $25.00, while supplies last.

Chapter One Food & Drink is located on the Guilford Green in Guilford, CT offering authentic New American cuisine in an elegant dining room or in their beautiful, tucked away patio complete with fire pits, Adirondack chairs overlooking the sculpture garden.

Upcoming Events:

Stretch, Sip & Shop events to raise money for local organizations. So, yoga on the sculpture garden green, complimentary glass of wine and a special menu. The next event is in honor of Breast Cancer awareness month! October 20th, Sunday, for yoga, brunch & bottomless mimosas to fundraise for Yale New Haven Heath’s Smilow Cancer Hospital.