NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal is to Chapter One Food & Drink in Mystic.

You get $50 to Chapter One – Mystic for only $25, while supplies last.

Joining us in the kitchen is Executive Chef, Bret Pangelinan from Chapter One Food & Drink in Mystic to share everything they have to offer.

The team at Chapter One strives to give guests a fantastic experience with top of the line service, an enjoyable experience and excellent food & drink of course!