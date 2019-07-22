Breaking News
In the kitchen: Today’s living local deal is to OMV/ Go Fish

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal is to Olde Mistick Village. You get $25 to use anywhere in Olde Mistick Village for $12.50, while supplies last.

This is part of the Olde Mistick Village merchant series.

Go Fish offers a diverse menu, it is a great place to dine while visiting the Olde Mistick Village and all it has to offer.

Joining us in the kitchen is OMV/ Go Fish’s Executive Chef Scott Mickelson as he makes a restaurant menu item; Avocado Naan Bread.

Avocado Naan Bread: Ingredients – 

  • Smashed avocado or guacamole
  • Naan bread
  • Hardboiled egg
  • Pea greens
  • Salted pepitas

In the Kitchen

