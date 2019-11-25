In The Kitchen: Today’s Living Local Deal is to Rossitto’s Ristorante

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Living Local Deal is to Rossitto’s Ristorante. You get $50.00 to Rossitto’s Ristorante for only $25.00, while supplies last.

Rossitto’s Ristorante is an intimate Italian restaurant located in Branford, CT that’s owned by the Rossitto family.

Luciano Rossito joins us in the kitchen to make Fall Harvest Orecchiette with Sweet Italian Sausage and Butternut Squash.

Ingredients:

5 oz. Orecchiette *(precooked save some of the pasta water)

3 oz. Italian sausage *(make into a small bite size pieces)

3 oz. ¼” diced roasted butternut squash lightly seasoned

2 oz. thin sliced and roasted sweet onions

3 leaves of fresh sage

3 tables of butter

Salt and pepper to taste

3 oz. pasta water

3 oz. Grated pecorino Romano

1 oz. olive oil

Preparation Instructions:

In large saute pan over medium heat, cook your sausage. Add your butternut squash and roasted onions to sausage mixture making sure to toss well in saute pan. The next step will be to add precooked orecchiette pasta making sure to continue to toss all ingredients this will help maximize your flavor. Add sage leaves, butter coated pasta before you add your pasta water. Add your salt, pepper and pecorino Romano cheese toss until pasta is hot. Remove from stove top with more pecorino Romano and finish in preheated 350/375-degree oven for 2 to 3 minutes plate and add E.V.O.O. garnish.

