In The Kitchen: Traveling Epicurean makes refreshing dish for summer

Cool off this summer with our favorite chilled soup. It’s the perfect balance of savory and sweet.

Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar shows us how to make watermelon gazpacho topped with feta, dill and crumbled garlic croutons.

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups seedless watermelon, 2 cup coarse cut, 1/2 cup fine dice to go back into finished purée, 1 cup small cubes for garnish

8 medium ripe stem tomatoes, 7 seeded and coarse cut, 1 seeded & fine dice to go back into finished purée

1 large cucumber peeled and seeded and coarse cut

1/2 European cucumber, with skins on, all fine dice to go back into finished purée

1 1/2 red pepper, 1 pepper seeded & coarse cut, 1/2 fine dice to go back into finished purée

1/2 orange pepper, all fine dice to go into finished purée

1 large jalapeño, without seeds, 1/2 coarse cut, 1/2 fine dice to go back into finished purée

1 1/2 medium Vidalia onions, 1 onion coarse cut, 1/2 fine dice to go back into finished purée

2 basil leaves goes into blender

1 bunch fresh dill, 2 tablespoon goes into blender, the rest for garnish

1/2 cup Greek Feta, good creamy feta crumbled for garnish

Juice from 2 limes

1/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar, plus 1 tablespoon

1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon salt

1 /4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup Crushed garlic croutons for garnish

Directions:

1. Prepare the coarse cut veggies for the blender

2. Slice tomatoes in half, then into 6ths making it easier to remove all seeds with a spoon or your hands

3. Place seeded tomatoes into blender or food processor and purée with olive oil

4. Poor into a large bowl and set a side

5. Place 2 tbsp. dill, 2 fresh basil leaves plus 2 c. cut up watermelon, cut up Vidalia onion, cucumber and red pepper into blender, and purée with red vinegar, and rice wine vinegar

6. Add this purée to the lg bowl with the tomato puree and mix together

7. Taste for seasoning, add salt, pepper and honey and all the “fine diced” tomatoes, English cucumber, orange, red peppers and jalapeño

8. If possible, let sit in refrigerator for 2 hours to allow spices and veggies to marry

9. Ladle watermelon gazpacho into bowls, top with cut up watermelon cubes, crumbled feta, fresh dill sprigs and 1 tsp crushed garlic croutons