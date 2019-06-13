In The Kitchen: Treat your Dads and Grads to a lovely dinner at La Foresta Restaurant and Wine Bar!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) -
Treat your Dads and Grads to a lovely dinner at La Foresta Restaurant and Wine Bar serves sophisticated and modern Northern Italian cuisine in Killingworth, CT.
Joining us in the kitchen today is Owner, Francesco Lulaj and Chef, Ray Gennaro to share what you could expect at La Foresta.
Chef Ray Gennaro will be preparing a Rack of Lamb Dijonnaise - a fire grilled full rack of New Zealand lamb, mustard-encrusted with a garlic rosemary demi-glace, served with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes.
On Father's Day they are open 12pm to 8pm with regular dinner menu plus daily specials.
La Foresta Restaurant can cater to any occasion. For more information, visit: LaForestaRestaurant.com/home.
