In The Kitchen: Abate Restaurant sponsors the Big Game Tailgate

In the Kitchen

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Abate Restaurant sponsors the Big Game Tailgate.

The Big Game is this weekend….and yes, some of us care about the football game, others of us are looking forward to eating through the game!

Here with plenty of suggestions are Owner and Manager, Lou along with Supervisor Prisco and Cook, Joe Abate all from Abate Restaurant.

Abate’s offers the following: Chicken wings, the “The Champion platter” these wings come with five different types of wings, paired with five different sauces. Pizza’s the shape of footballs and helmets, huge party sized pizza and, they also have spinach bread and eggplant Parmesan bread and so much more!

Get your orders for the big game by, clicking here.

