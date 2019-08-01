In The Kitchen: Abigail Raines cooks up fresh Vietnamese spring rolls

If you can’t make a trip to Southeast Asia, we have some recipes you will be able to make at home.

Manila Spoon Blogger Abigail Raines with her cookbook, Rice. Noodles. Yum. Raines also has a food blog featuring tried-and-tested, family-favorite home-style dishes from the Philippines, Asia and around the globe.

Classic Vietnamese Spring Rolls Ingredients

1 tablespoon (15 ml) cooking oil of choice

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup (120 ml) hoisin sauce

1 cup (240 ml) water

½ cup and 2 tablespoon (112 g) peanut butter, plain or chunky

2 tablespoon (25 g) sugar

2 tablespoon (30 g) roasted peanuts, crushed

6 oz (170 g) dried rice vermicelli

1 small head green lettuce, chopped

1 lb (455 g) medium prawns or shrimps, cooked and peeled

1 oz (28 g) basil leaves

1 oz (28 g) cilantro leaves

1 oz (28 g) mint leaves

1 medium carrot, peeled and julienned

8 oz (225 g) pork belly or pork loin, boiled in salted water until cooked then thinly sliced

1 (8-inch [22-cm]) pack round rice paper sheets (banh trang), about 16 pieces

Classic Vietnamese Spring Rolls Directions