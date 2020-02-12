In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Grill cooks Valentine’s Day dish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Owner and Chef, Attilio from Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Grill is serving up Valentine’s Day dishes all weekend long!

Chef Attilio joins us in the kitchen to cook Cast Iron Chateaubriand for two!

This is a 27-ounce premium hand cut roasted tenderloin seasoned with salt and pepper with sizzling garlic butter, fresh thyme, sliced and served with your choice of roasted, mashed or baked potatoes, and seasoned vegetables accompanied with Gorgonzola sauce!

Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Grill is serving Valentine’s Day dinner as well as lunch and Sunday brunch.

For more information , click here.