Breaking News
Nine more state residents died from the flu last week

In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar makes Cast Iron Pizza

In the Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Attilio Marini from Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar to make pizza and talk about CT Eats Week.

Restaurants throughout Connecticut will be serving up special menus and deals from February 24 – March 1, 2020. CT Eats Week is presented by Connecticut Restaurant Association and GoNation.

Cast Iron Pizza has a crispy thin crust. These specialty pizzas stay warm because they are cooked and served in the cast iron pan. At the Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar they offer Apizza e vino, which is served Sunday through Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Choose from:

  • Margarita Pizza
  • Stracciatella Pizza
  • Cast Iron Chef Pizza
  • Spicy Meatball Pizza
  • Tartufi Pizza (white)
  • Ultimate Potato Pizza (white)
  • Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza (white)

Remember to book your table early!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.