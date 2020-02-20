In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar makes Cast Iron Pizza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Attilio Marini from Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar to make pizza and talk about CT Eats Week.

Restaurants throughout Connecticut will be serving up special menus and deals from February 24 – March 1, 2020. CT Eats Week is presented by Connecticut Restaurant Association and GoNation.

Cast Iron Pizza has a crispy thin crust. These specialty pizzas stay warm because they are cooked and served in the cast iron pan. At the Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar they offer Apizza e vino, which is served Sunday through Friday from 3-7 p.m.

Choose from:

Margarita Pizza

Stracciatella Pizza

Cast Iron Chef Pizza

Spicy Meatball Pizza

Tartufi Pizza (white)

Ultimate Potato Pizza (white)

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza (white)

Remember to book your table early!