In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar makes Cast Iron Pizza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Joining us in the kitchen is Chef Attilio Marini from Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar to make pizza and talk about CT Eats Week.
Restaurants throughout Connecticut will be serving up special menus and deals from February 24 – March 1, 2020. CT Eats Week is presented by Connecticut Restaurant Association and GoNation.
Cast Iron Pizza has a crispy thin crust. These specialty pizzas stay warm because they are cooked and served in the cast iron pan. At the Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar they offer Apizza e vino, which is served Sunday through Friday from 3-7 p.m.
Choose from:
- Margarita Pizza
- Stracciatella Pizza
- Cast Iron Chef Pizza
- Spicy Meatball Pizza
- Tartufi Pizza (white)
- Ultimate Potato Pizza (white)
- Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Pizza (white)
Remember to book your table early!