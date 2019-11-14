In The Kitchen: Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar – Sunday Brunch!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re a fan of brunch, you’re going to want to hear this!

Chef Attilio Marini is back with new menu is full of breakfast classics with an extra special twist.

Owner and Chef, Attilio Marini from Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar joins us in the kitchen to cook a popular crowd pleaser in his cast iron pan today.

Chef Marini cooks shrimp and grits with Chorizo sausage.

Ingredients include; Cubed and fried grits with shrimp, peppers, onions, Chorizo sausage, aged cheddar and 3 eggs fried.

The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar serves New Haven, the ultimate family style brunch every Sunday from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm.