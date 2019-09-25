In The Kitchen: Chef Leticia cooking up chicken barley stew

Bringing fun, healthy Latin flair to busy kitchens. Chef and Cookbook Author Leticia Moreinos Schwartz debuts new book, “Latin Superfoods: 100 Simple, Delicious, and Energizing Recipes for Total Health.”
Chicken Barley Stew
Ingredients
1 cup pearl barley
8 chicken thighs, skin on, bone in
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon oregano
Pinch ground nutmeg
1 large white onion, finely chopped
4 plum tomatoes, skinned, seeded and chopped
¼ teaspoon paprika
2 lbs cremini mushrooms, quartered
1 ½ cup chicken broth
Thyme for garnish
Directions:
1- Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add salt and barley and cover partway. Cook over medium heat until barley is nice and tender, about 35 minutes. Drain over a colander and discard the water.
2- Season the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides.
3- In a large braising pan (with deep sides) warm the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken pieces, skin side down and cook until nicely golden brown, about 5 minutes on each side. Remove the chicken tights into a bowl and cover with aluminum foil to keep moist.
4- Lower the heat and remove chicken fat if too much has accumulated.
5- Add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon until it just begins to turn golden.
6- Add the oregano and nutmeg and stir.
7- Add the onion, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon until everything is soft and translucent. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
8- Add the tomatoes and paprika and continue cooking until everything smells delicious and it looks like a gorgeous sofrito.
9- Add the mushrooms and cook until soft, about 5 minutes stirring frequently.
10- Add the chicken and any accumulated juices and mix, very carefully, everything on the pan so that flavors can meld together, for 5 minutes.
11- Add the broth and bring to a boil. At this point you want to taste and adjust seasoning. Cover the pan and simmer very gently on top of the stove, over low heat for a good 20 minutes.
12- Add the barley, mix carefully with a wooden spoon and continue cooking for another 20 minutes. Garnish with thyme, divide into plates and serve hot.