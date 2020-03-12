In The Kitchen: Chef Mark Vecchitto cooks up sweet pork tenderloin dish

It will take only 30 minutes to prepare this wonderful main dish for dinner.



Chef Mark Vecchitto shows us how to prepare delicious, juicy and tender pork tenderloin with a flavorful mixture of Dijon mustard, brown sugar, and spices.

Mustard and Brown Sugar Pork Tenderloin

Ingredients

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon yellow mustard

½ teaspoon salt

Dash of pepper

1 (1 lb.) pork tenderloin

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. In a small bowl, stir together first four ingredients (brown sugar through pepper).

3. Line a dish or rimmed baking sheet with foil or parchment for easy cleanup. Spray the dish or baking sheet with cooking spray.

4. Place pork on the prepared baking sheet. Pat dry with a paper towel.

5. Rub brown sugar mixture all over the pork.

6. Bake pork for 20-30 minutes, or until a thermometer reads 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

7. Remove from oven, tent with foil, and allow to rest for about five minutes before slicing and serving.