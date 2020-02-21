In The Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera cooking up seafood dish

Breaking News
A quick and easy seafood dinner option that will have everyone coming back for seconds.

Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt Raquel Rivera cooks up Khary’s glazed salmon with string beans over rice.

Khary’s Glazed Salmon

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 pound of salmon

Directions:

1. Make marinade in a bowl combine all the ingredients and western thoroughly.

2. Add salmon and cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

3. When ready to cook, preheat oven or broiler. Place salmon on a roasting pan and broil for approximately 8-10 minutes until cooked through. Serve!

