In The Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera cooks up shrimp pesto pasta with vegetables

A quick easy healthy pasta recipe for any day of the week with lots of flavor.
Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt Raquel Rivera provides recreational hands on cooking classes and professional culinary training for aspiring food entrepreneurs.
Rivera is holding Youth Culinary Training Boot Camp at Blessed Sacrament Church on Union Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Here are the dates:
Wednesday, September 4, Thursday, September 5, and Friday, September 6
Monday, September 9, Wednesday, September 11, Friday, September 13
Wednesday, September 18 and Friday, September 20
Rivera gives us her sautéed shrimp pesto pasta with cherry tomatoes recipe.
Ingredients:
2 Tablespoons of olive oil
1-pound medium to large shrimp, peeled and deveined
2-3 cloves of garlic, smashed
1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise
1 cup of nut-free pesto
1-pound of spaghetti
1/4 cup of parmesan cheese, grated
Zest of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook the pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile prepare the shrimp.
- Heat a large saute pan over medium heat. Add oil and then shrimp. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Add garlic, cook until shrimp turns pink. Flip and repeat. Remove from heat and add parsley. Set aside.
- Drain the pasta, reserving 1 cup of pasta water. Add in pesto and coat until well combined. Add in cherry tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and zest of lemon.
- Adjust seasoning as needed and serve.