In The Kitchen: Chef Raquel Rivera cooks up shrimp pesto pasta with vegetables

A quick easy healthy pasta recipe for any day of the week with lots of flavor.



Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt Raquel Rivera provides recreational hands on cooking classes and professional culinary training for aspiring food entrepreneurs.

Rivera is holding Youth Culinary Training Boot Camp at Blessed Sacrament Church on Union Avenue from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Here are the dates:

Wednesday, September 4, Thursday, September 5, and Friday, September 6

Monday, September 9, Wednesday, September 11, Friday, September 13

Wednesday, September 18 and Friday, September 20

Rivera gives us her sautéed shrimp pesto pasta with cherry tomatoes recipe.

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of olive oil

1-pound medium to large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2-3 cloves of garlic, smashed

1/4 cup flat leaf parsley, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1 cup of nut-free pesto

1-pound of spaghetti

1/4 cup of parmesan cheese, grated

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions: