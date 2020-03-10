In The Kitchen: Dr. Nate cooks up sweet potato hash with sides

Dr. Nate Wood is a doctor and a chef who wants to teach people to make healthy, delicious food at home to better manage their health and show cooking can be fun!

Sweet Potato Hash with Black Beans and Charred Scallions

Ingredients:

· 3 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

· 2 sweet potatoes, cut into small cubes

· 1 red bell pepper, diced

· 1 teaspoon cumin

· 1 teaspoon chili powder

· 1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika

· Kosher salt, to taste

· Cracked black pepper, to taste

· 1 can of black beans, drained, rinsed, and dried

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 tablespoon canola oil

· 2 bunches (10-12) scallions, whole

For Serving:

· 4 eggs, fried (I like sunny-side-up for this meal)

· 1 avocado, sliced thinly

· ¼ cup parsley (or cilantro), chopped

· Juice of 2 limes

· Hot sauce, to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Mix 2 tablespoon olive oil, sweet potatoes, bell pepper, spices, kosher salt, and black pepper on a sheet pan until everything is coated evenly with the oil and seasonings.

3. Bake for 25 minutes. Stir the potatoes and peppers after, not during, these 25 minutes.

4. To the same sheet pan, add the black beans, garlic, and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Stir to combine. Return pan to the oven for 15 more minutes. Set aside.

5. To make the charred scallions, first trim off the root end of the scallions, leaving the majority of the whites intact. Similarly trim the other end, removing the last ugly inch or so of the greens. Then, heat a large cast iron or other heavy skillet over high heat and add the canola oil. When the canola oil seems to thin out and ripple, that means it’s ready: add the scallions. Stir to coat with oil and immediately reduce heat to medium-high. Cook for 5-8 minutes (however long it takes!), stirring frequently to ensure the scallions get charred evenly on all sides. Once the greens are crispy and the whites are darkly browned, remove the scallions to a paper towel-lined plate. Set aside.

6. To serve, top a serving of the hash with a fried egg, ¼ of the charred scallions, ¼ of a sliced avocado, 1 tablespoon chopped parsley or cilantro, juice of ½ a lime, and hot sauce, to taste. Enjoy warm for breakfast, dinner, or anything in between!