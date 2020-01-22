1  of  2
In the kitchen: Edibolic Kitchen makes healthy dinner Items

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Edibolic Kitchen specializes in healthy prepared meals delivered throughout CT. Covering 60 towns in CT with over 30 pick up locations.

Joining us in the kitchen is Owner, Josh Wechsler from Edibolic Kitchen to make Spanish style ground turkey.

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 3/4 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1 lb 93% lean ground turkey
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 Tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 cup tomato sauce
  • 1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • Shredded Mexican cheese, diced Roma tomato, diced red onion, chopped cilantro, light sour cream, for serving

Preparation:

  1. Heat olive oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté 2 minutes. Add turkey and garlic, season with salt and pepper, and cook, tossing and breaking up turkey occasionally, until cooked through, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add chili powder, cumin, paprika, tomato sauce and chicken broth. Reduce to a simmer and cook about 5 minutes until sauce has reduced. Serve mixture over lettuce leaves with desired toppings.

4 Servings Per serving: 410 Calories   P: 33g  C: 46g  F:14g

Edibolic Kitchen is running a special until the end of January offering $20 off your first order using code ‘ctstyle’ at checkout.

If you get tired of cooking give them a call or check them out at Edibolic.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

