In The Kitchen: Elim Park cooks cranberry chipotle glazed salmon

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elim Park is a not-for-profit Life Plan Retirement Community for people age 62 and better.

They offer unique culinary options that include three restaurants as well as a state-of the-art fitness center and the amazing Nelson Hall Theatre!

Executive Chef, Michael Gagnon from Elim Park joins us in the kitchen to make a delicious and healthy holiday dish that the elderly can enjoy guilt free.

The delicious and healthy dish being prepared is cranberry chipotle glazed salmon with brussels sprouts and kale salad with a maple Dijon vinaigrette.

Elim Park has been serving Connecticut seniors for more than 113 years.

