In The Kitchen: Elm City Market: Christmas Eve + New Year’s Eve Entertaining

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Chef + Cheese Guru Jeffrey Laboda from Elm City Market joins us in the kitchen to share Christmas Eve + New Year’s Eve Entertaining.

Elm City Market offers a shrimp cocktail platter, inside of that, this is not your normal ordinary cocktail, that’s a bloody mary cocktail sauce which is delightful.

An assortment of different chocolates and chocolate covered pretzels, some shortbread there and some chocolate covered maple brittle.

They also have a cheese and charcuterie fire, with a little bit of crackers and pickles, and also offer in their freezer section, a great assortment of bite-size hors d’oeuvres you can pop in them in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Elm City Market also has a special and holiday giving Have a Heart, Fill a Cart.

#WeekenedJazzBrunch ( Sat + Sunday ) 10:30-1:30 pm