In The Kitchen: Elm City Market makes Beer Cheese Dip

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elm City Market has been servicing New Haven since 2014.

Elm City Market’s Chef + Cheese Guru, Jeffrey Laboda joins us in the kitchen to make a Beer Cheese Dip.

Beer Cheese Dip: By Chef Jeffrey Laboda

Ingredients:

4 TABLESPOONS BUTTER

4 TABLESPOONS FLOUR

1 TEASPOON DRY ENGLISH MUSTARD POWDER

1 TEASPOON DIJON MUSTARD

2 TEASPOONS WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE

1 CUP EAST ROCK LEATHERMAN

1 ½ CUPS HEAVY CREAM

3 CUPS SHREDDED CHEDDAR

4-6 DROPS TABASCO SAUCE

SALT & PEPPER

TOASTED BAGUETTE

Procedure: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Whisk in the flower and cook for 3 minutes whisking constantly. (be careful not to brown the roux) whisk in the mustard powder, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce until smooth in consistency. Add beer and whisk until smooth. Add heavy cream and whisk until smooth. Add shredded cheese ¾ of a cup at a time and whisk until the cheese melts and the consistency is smooth. Add hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with toasted bread.

Elm City Market Delivers: now offering same day home + office grocery delivery. Receive order within 2 hours of ordering!

– Weekend Jazz Brunch ( Sat + Sun)