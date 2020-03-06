Breaking News
Individual in New Haven self-isolating after being exposed to person with coronavirus

In The Kitchen: Elm City Market makes Beer Cheese Dip

In the Kitchen

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elm City Market has been servicing New Haven since 2014.

Elm City Market’s Chef + Cheese Guru, Jeffrey Laboda joins us in the kitchen to make a Beer Cheese Dip.

Beer Cheese Dip: By Chef Jeffrey Laboda

Ingredients:

  • 4 TABLESPOONS BUTTER
  • 4 TABLESPOONS FLOUR
  • 1 TEASPOON DRY ENGLISH MUSTARD POWDER
  • 1 TEASPOON DIJON MUSTARD
  • 2 TEASPOONS WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE
  • 1 CUP EAST ROCK LEATHERMAN
  • 1 ½ CUPS HEAVY CREAM
  • 3 CUPS SHREDDED CHEDDAR
  • 4-6 DROPS TABASCO SAUCE
  • SALT & PEPPER
  • TOASTED BAGUETTE

Procedure: Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Whisk in the flower and cook for 3 minutes whisking constantly. (be careful not to brown the roux) whisk in the mustard powder, Dijon mustard, and Worcestershire sauce until smooth in consistency. Add beer and whisk until smooth. Add heavy cream and whisk until smooth. Add shredded cheese ¾ of a cup at a time and whisk until the cheese melts and the consistency is smooth. Add hot sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with toasted bread.

Elm City Market Delivers: now offering same day home + office grocery delivery. Receive order within 2 hours of ordering!

Weekend Jazz Brunch ( Sat +  Sun)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.