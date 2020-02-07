In the Kitchen: Elm City Market makes heart healthy salad

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elm City Market’s Cheese Guru + Chef Jeffrey Laboda joins us in the kitchen to make a filling salad that’ll help you improve or maintain your heart health.

Elm City Market has a Heart Healthy Summit Feb. 8th from 1-4 pm in their cafe. Shoppers will have the opportunity to hear from experts on how to maintain their health.

Healthy, Fun + Interactive activities like Olive Oil Tasting with Tassos Olive Oil from 3-4 pm.

Free Blood Pressure checks from our neighborhood Rite Aid, from 1- 4pm, free samples, goodie bags, and so much more!

Click here, for tickets and information on the Healthy Heart Summit.

Remember to pre-order your Valentine’s Day gift packages with ECM, instore and online @ www.elmcitymarketdelivers.com.

Upcoming Events:

Feb 8th: Saturday Jazz Brunch, 10:30 am-12 pm

Feb. 8th : Heart Health Event, 1-4 pm

Feb. 9th: Sunday Jazz Brunch