In The Kitchen: Elm City Market shows us how to brine a turkey

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is almost Thanksgiving and Elm City Market’s Chef + Cheese Guru, Jefferey LaBoda is back to show us how to brine a turkey.

Elm City Market has been servicing New Haven since 2014. They are the city’s best source for organic produce, naturally raised meats and seafood, artisan cheeses and freshly baked breads and pastries. Chef-inspired dishes made fresh in house every day, to stay or to go.

At Elm City Market they are doing Have a Heart, Fill a Cart! You donate $10, $20, or $50 and Elm City Market will donate a bag of groceries to a local family. (Now – Jan 1st)

Upcoming events: Saturday and Sunday Brunch, you get to enjoy your brunch while being entertained by New Haven’s local jazz talent.

TURKEY BRINE BY CHEF JEFFREY LABODA

Ingredients:

1-gallon water

1 cup sea salt

2 tablespoons black peppercorn

1 cup chestnut honey

5 bay leaves

3 sprigs fresh rosemary

3 sprigs fresh sage

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 orange (halved)

2 lemons (halved)

1-gallon ice water

Procedure:

Add all ingredients except the gallon of ice water into a large pot. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Lower temperature and simmer for 30 minutes. Pull off heat and add the gallon of ice water. Pour into container or bag with turkey. Refrigerate for 3 days. Pull turkey from brine, pat dry, and prepare/cook as desired.